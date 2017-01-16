Ratings-magnet Cowboys and Packers outdraw Game 7 of World Series

The Cowboys saved the NFL’s ratings this season. The only downside for the television networks and the NFL is the Cowboys’ season has ended.
The Cowboys posted another huge rating, a 28.2 overnight for their 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That’s better than for Game 7 of the World Series, which had an overnight rating of 25.2 and drew more than 40 million viewers, and Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which drew an 18.9 overnight rating.
Sunday’s Fox broadcast was the highest-rated divisional-round game in 20 years.
The Cowboys had five of the six highest-rated games during the season, according to Sports Media watch, and averaged 23.7 million viewers the second half of the season, Bloomberg reported.
