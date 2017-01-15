Texan Mason Crosby says game-winning field goal is special

Ironically, a Texan ended the Dallas Cowboys season with a 51-yard field goal as time expired Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a 34-31 NFC Divisional playoff game..
Lubbock born and accomplished through Texas high school football in Georgetown, Mason Crosby knocked in two field goals in the final 98 seconds for Green Bay.
“It was special,” Crosby said. “That’s what this team’s been doing now the last eight weeks and to do it here, in Texas, in front of friends and family, it was great.”
Yes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers tossed the back-breaking 36-yard strike to tight end Jared Cook to set up Crosby's late-game heroics.
But knocking the ball through the uprights wasn’t lost on the veteran quarterback.
“Mason’s been doing that for us for a long time and he’s got to do it a lot in outdoor conditions for us, so I wasn’t shocked at all to see him get it done,” Rodgers said.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett used his team’s final timeout to try and ice Crosby.
Garrett called the timeout just before the ball was snapped and Crosby used that chance to knock a practice shot down the middle.
After the timeout, Crosby pushed out a low kick that got plenty of distance and crossed inside the left upright for the clincher.
“I just came off the field and started over with my routine,” Crosby said. “Once we got back out there though, it was a perfect snap and hold and I just kept telling myself to stay smooth.”
Crosby made 11-of-13 fourth quarter field goals this season and has hit 80.4 percent of all his career field goal attempts.
