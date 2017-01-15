Dallas Cowboys future is bright, say rookies Prescott and Elliott

Dallas Cowboys fans fell in love with rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in 2016 and the love is mutual.
After a rough, season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium, the pair tried to put their first season as Cowboys in perspective.
“Right now you want to go look at this film,” said Prescott, who threw for 302 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. “That’s going to suck doing that, but once we put that behind us I think there is nothing but good things looking forward in what this team could do.”
Elliott, who rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries tried his best to overlook the sting of the 34-31 loss.
“I couldn’t have been drafted to a better team, a better locker room, a better organization,” he said. “Being here I’ve really found a home in Dallas. I appreciate the passion and the love of this team from the city.”
At the root of their successful rookie seasons, they both claimed, is a tight-knit locker room.
“We did have a helluva year. I think it stemmed from how close we got as a team and how much we cared and went out and played for each other,” Elliott said. “It’s sad to see it end like this but you can’t control that. This locker room is one where everyone is comfortable to be themselves, where we can get to know each other.”
The future is bright is the sentiment from the Cowboys, especially from their sterling rookies.
“I’m very confident we’re going to have more teams as good as this one,” said Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing. “I’m not going anywhere for a long time. I think the core of this team is good enough and has strong enough personalities and good enough leaders to continue this momentum and continue this attitude and continue this excellence we have in this locker room.”
“I’m just going to take the feeling from this loss into next season.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments