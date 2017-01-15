Ezekiel Elliott: NFL dragging feet on domestic violence investigation

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t happy the NFL hasn’t concluded its investigation whether he violated the personal conduct policy after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence last summer.
Elliott, 21, has been cleared of any legal wrongdoing after the Columbus, Ohio city prosecutor’s office determined there wasn’t enough substance to pursue charges after a lengthy investigation of its own.
A report surfaced Sunday that the NFL sent additional questions about the incident to Elliott within the past month.
“I do want closure,” Elliott said after the Cowboys’ season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“I do. I would rather them not drag it on as long. I think if there was something to find, which there’s not, they would’ve found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation.
“I will tell you this – it just seems like they’re dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I just want it to end.”
Elliott has been dealing with these questions since training camp, but it hasn’t affected his play on the field. He led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.
Elliott, the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State, rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries in the loss to the Packers.
Still, this situation hangs over Elliott’s head going into the offseason and he is subject to a suspension. The NFL can suspend players for violating the personal conduct policy even if they’ve been cleared legally.
Comments