Have we seen the last of Tony Romo in a Cowboys’ uniform?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones glanced up from his postgame press conference just inside the Cowboys’ locker room to watch Tony Romo depart. He knew what Romo knows: It likely was the last time Romo leaves the Cowboys’ locker room.
The Cowboys and Romo are expected to part ways in the offseason, whether by trade or by release.
“We just won’t address any of that until later on,” Jones said. “And I’m not going to quantify it in terms of days or weeks or whatever, but that will be in the future.”
The Cowboys found Romo’s replacement this season during his nine-week absence recovering from a compression fracture in his back. Romo played only seven plays this season, throwing a touchdown in his only series, while Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record.
“I haven’t had a chance to reflect on that,” said tight end Jason Witten, Romo’s best friend on the team. “I’m sure in the next few weeks we’ll have time to talk. I Really haven’t had a time to talk about that with him. But I’m proud of him and how he handled that. Going back to when he had his press conference, and the way he was able to kind of take the lead and eliminate the distraction for our football team, that wasn’t easy to do. I think we’re all better because of that.”
When the Cowboys fell behind 21-3 against the Packers, no one thought about replacing Prescott with the 14-year veteran aside from Romo supporters on Twitter.
“No, I didn’t think about that,” Jones said.
Romo shook hands with club personnel before beginning likely his last AT&T Stadium walk to his car parked underground. Jones, though, said discussing Romo’s future can wait.
“That’s not for here,” Jones said. “We’ll be talking and addressing those kinds of things as we move ahead here over the next weeks and months.”
