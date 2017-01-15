Morris Claiborne, DeMarcus Lawrence active for Cowboys-Packers game

There were no surprises when the Dallas Cowboys announced their inactives for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Cornerback Morris Claiborne is active for the first time since injuring his groin on Oct. 30, as expected. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will also be available after sitting out the past three games with a back injury.
The same goes for Tyron Smith, who missed the regular-season finale in order to rest his back.
Third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez headlines the group of inactive players along with running back Alfred Morris, offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper, linebacker Mark Nzeocha, defensive tackle Richard Ash and defensive back Leon McFadden. The Cowboys only have six inactive players because they only have 52 players on their 53-man roster. They have yet to fill Randy Gregory’s roster spot.
Claiborne expressed excitement to return to the field all week. He sustained an avulsion fracture, where a piece of bone tore off the pelvis, in the Oct. 30 game against Philadelphia. Claiborne had 36 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in his seven games this season.
Lawrence has only one sack in nine games this season, but is the most talented pass rusher on the team. He had one of the Cowboys’ two sacks against the Packers in the 2014 divisional round.
