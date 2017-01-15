Dak Prescott gets Beats by Dre deal, teammates get new headphones

Fresh off the announcement of a new endorsement deal with Beats By Dre, Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott spread the wealth in the Cowboys locker room and hooked the entire team up with new headphones.
Welcome to the Beats Fam @Dak #BEHEARD pic.twitter.com/7FHnCTC8CN— Beats By Dre (@beatsbydre) January 13, 2017
He took size and preference orders on Wednesday and Thursday. They were at Cowboys lockers on Friday so the players would be able to use their new Beats by Dre wireless head phones as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Prescott joins a star-studded list of athletes in the Beats By Dre family, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Richard Sherman, Kevin Durant and Serena Williams.
The rookie sensation has also been included in a new commercial, featuring many of the aforementioned stars.
