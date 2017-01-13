Jordy Nelson’s absence won’t alter Cowboys’ approach

The Green Bay Packers sustained a blow Friday when leading receiver Jordy Nelson was ruled out of Sunday’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
But that isn’t going to affect the Cowboys’ defense. They still understand the challenges they face with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in seemingly peak form this postseason.
“Aaron Rodgers can get it done regardless, man,” cornerback Anthony Brown said. “It doesn’t matter if Jordy is on the field or not. We’ve just got to be on our ‘A’ game and be ready for anything they throw at us.”
Nelson led the Packers in receptions (97), receiving yards (1,257) and touchdowns (14) this season. He had five catches for 68 yards in the Oct. 16 meeting between the Cowboys.
In the 2014 playoffs, the Cowboys limited Nelson to two catches for 22 yards.
The Packers will likely move Geronimo Allison into their three-receiver set with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. Allison played in 10 games this season, catching 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Clearly, that’s a significant drop off from Nelson.
“Obviously [Nelson] is a great player, but like we said at the outset of the week we try to focus on ourselves and what we need to do to play our best,” coach Jason Garrett said. “They have a lot of weapons on that offense. They’ve done a great job through the years getting the ball to a lot of different people who’ve helped them.
“Our focus is on us and what we need to do to play good defense.”
