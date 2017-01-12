Key to Packers’ turnaround? Limit the turnovers

They didn’t reinvent the wheel in Green Bay before the Packers’ current seven-game win streak. They stayed the course, got a little healthier and stopped turning the ball over.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coach Mike McCarthy and members of the Dallas Cowboys defense say it’s just as simple as that. Not the most enthralling storyline, but it’s one that has been the difference between a 4-6 start and rattling off seven consecutive wins and a date in Dallas in the NFC divisional round.
Rodgers, the same quarterback who famously told Packers fans to “R-E- L-A- X” after the team’s 1-2 start to the 2015 season, nearly as famously raised eyebrows again in November when he predicted six consecutive wins with Green Bay in crisis following a Week 11 42-24 shellacking at Washington.
“Know thyself,” seems to be the most fitting aphorism for the Packers.
“Defensively we’ve been able to get some continuity the last month, and our efficiency has improved, McCarthy said.
Cowboys free safety Byron Jones said the Dallas defense knows what to expect against Rodgers,
who hasn’t been intercepted in the past eight games.
“They’re still going to do the same things, but they’re definitely playing better,” Jones said. “You may have to guard for eight to 10 seconds. That’s what we’re prepared to do, and that’s what we did last game.”
The Cowboys got four turnovers in their first meeting against the Packers in October, including a lost fumble and a “gift” of an interception from Rodgers to safety Barry Church.
“We had some issues, myself included, with some fumbles and too many interceptions in the
first nine games,” Rodgers said. “But we’ve obviously been, in the last seven and in the playoffs,
taking care of the football a lot better. That’s been the most important thing, I think.”
