Unlike Odell Beckham Jr., Butler wouldn’t have had any pictures taken

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler knows how antsy fans can be when they see their favorite football players doing something besides playing football.
That’s because it has happened to Butler.
"Every Monday I go play golf and I post it (on social media) and I still get people (saying) ‘Focus on catching the ball, focus on the next opponent,’ ‘’ Butler said. "I’m like, ‘Dude, I do this every Monday.’ ‘’
Butler’s extracurricular activities aside, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and some of his teammates came under fire when they used an off day over a week ago to fly to Miami and have some fun in the glare of the South Beach sun.
Pictures were taken and posted on social media. And it didn’t help that Beckham dropped three passes – including a touchdown -- the following weekend during the Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card game.
As far as Butler is concerned, the giant mistake Beckham and the other Giants players made came with posting the incriminating photo.
"I’m not saying I wouldn’t have (gone) to Miami, but I wouldn’t have taken any pictures and I wouldn’t have told nobody that I was going,’’ Butler said. "I would have been like, ‘Dude, do not take a picture of me.’ ‘’
Butler doesn’t believe the Giants’ excursion in Miami played a role in their playoff loss to the Packers.
"But throughout the week it became a distraction, and I think it became something that they were trying to prove a point on Sunday -- rather than just playing the game -- and it ended up affecting them,’’ Butler said. "Now they could have went out there and balled out (against the Packers) and then they would have been Ok, and then Odell and them would have been like (expletive) you to everybody. He probably would have said it.’’
The lesson for Butler and others, he said, is that pro athletes should be cognizant of what they do off the field, because fans are watching with a pair of critical eyes.
"So it doesn’t matter what you do, you just have to always be prepared,’’ Butler said. "Fans don’t have anything to do, really, but talk about their team.
"I’m a Golden State Warriors fan and I talk about them, too. Just like regular fans do.’’
