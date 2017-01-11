Dak Prescott: I want to win multiple Super Bowls in this league

Eight quarterbacks remain in the postseason. Four have eight Super Bowl rings among them – Tom Brady with four, Ben Roethlisberger with two and Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson with one each.
Dak Prescott has yet even to start his first postseason game, but he expresses confidence he will join them one day.
“I want to get to where those guys are,” Prescott said. “I want to win multiple Super Bowls in this league. So it’s great going against those guys, seeing those guys on the other side and just watching them and knowing I have a good team and a team that can beat them.”
Prescott is one of 19 Cowboys without playoff experience. The Cowboys have no players who have played in a Super Bowl, though Benson Mayowa was on the Seahawks’ roster in 2013 when they won the title, and thus has a ring.
“It’s been nine years, and I’ve never played in one,” running back Darren McFadden said. “…It’s definitely hard to come by, man.”
Rodgers won his first with the Packers in 2010 when he was 27 years old. He’s 4-5 in the playoffs since with no return visits.
“I read that this is McFadden’s first trip into the playoffs,” Prescott said. “You’ve got guys who have been around a while and haven’t won many games in the playoffs or haven’t got chances to go. You know it’s hard. Ray Lewis came and shared his story not too long ago and for him to talk the two chances he had to go and win it and how long the time was in between that and how tough it was, there’s nothing given in this league.”
Prescott becomes the 20th rookie quarterback to start in the postseason during the Super Bowl era. The previous 19 went 10-19. No rookie quarterback ever has led his team to the Super Bowl.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett expects the same Prescott he has seen all season.
“Just to handle it like he’s handled everything up to this point,” Garrett said. “He’s done an amazing job just coming in and being prepared and doing his job, having a positive impact on the guys around him. That’s what he’s done since we’ve gotten to know him and that’s what we expect this week.”
