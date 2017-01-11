Byron Jones working hard at takeaways, which have proved elusive

Byron Jones obvious has grown weary of the question: Why doesn’t he have more takeaways? In two seasons, the Cowboys safety has one.
He intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston last month.
“I’ve had opportunities,” Jones said. “I had an opportunity to get a fumble recovery against the Steelers. I didn’t capitalize on that. The opportunities are there. I’ve just got to make a play.”
The Cowboys have worked hard with Jones to improve his takeaway skills, and Jones has worked at it on his own, too. He stays after practice on Thursdays and Fridays with punter Chris Jones throwing him the ball.
“The best thing to do is just keep working on it,” Jones said. “You’ve got to keep working on it. I do it after practice. I do a catching drill. Chris Jones actually throws the ball. He’s got a pretty good arm. …But just keep working on. I always keep working on it.”
The Cowboys forced four Packers’ turnovers in their Week 6 victory, with Barry Church picking off Aaron Rodgers and David Irving forcing and recovering a Rodgers fumble on the Dallas 1.
But since an interception against the Titans in Week 10, Rodgers has thrown 285 passes with no picks, 2,391 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“He’s been hot for about nine years,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s a great football player, always has been and he just plays the game at a really, really high level and we have a really, really healthy respect for him and what he does and how he makes everyone around him better.”
