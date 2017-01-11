Prescott doesn't feel like a rookie, won't be held to rookie standard

After a full season of record-breaking performances, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still regarded as a rookie.
One reason many people are picking against the top-seeded Cowboys not reaching the Super Bowl is because they are led by a rookie quarterback.
Never mind the Cowboys' 13-3 regular-season mark. Never mind that they have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
No rookie has ever led his team to the Super Bowl, let alone win a Super Bowl title.
Those are the facts.
Prescott refused to put that stigma on himself or his team.
"Can’t really say I’ve ever truly put it in my head that I’m a rookie, that I can’t do something," Prescott said Wednesday as he prepares for Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. "I’ve never put that stigma on myself. So I’m excited and ready to go."
Prescott is part of a remaining playoff field that includes four former Super Bowl champion quarterbacks, including his counterpart for Sunday in Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.
He said he doesn’t feel out of place and believes his team has as good a chance as any to win the Super Bowl.
"I want to get to where those guys are," Prescott said. "I want to win multiple Super Bowls in this league. So it’s great going against those guys, seeing those guys on the other side and just watching them and knowing I have a good team and a team that can beat them."
