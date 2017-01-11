What would it cost to attend an all-Texas Super Bowl?

It’s just a thought.
But how much would it cost to see a Cowboys-Houston Texans Super Bowl LI match-up at NRG Stadium in Houston?
Of course, first the teams would have to make it there.
Dallas hosts Green Bay in an NFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday. Houston plays at New England in an AFC Divisional playoff game on Saturday.
But suppose they both made it to the Super Bowl.
In crunching the numbers (dollars), the staff at TickPick.com said the get-in price to see the game would be $6,340.
That’s right, $6,340.
To get that price, TickPick factored in the current get-in price, team popularity and historical pricing, among other variables.
However, their latest “'probability of match up” shows a Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl with a get-in price of $5,470.
For a minute there, I thought it was going to be expensive.
Favre affect
Brett Favre’s legendary play and philanthropic endeavors are cherished by fans of Green Bay. His Favre 4 Hope Foundation which was created in 1995, has raised nearly $7 million for charity.
Hunt Auctions and NFL Auctions will join together at Super Bowl LI to host the ninth-annual Super Bowl Live Auction on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at NFL Experience Driven by Genesis, located at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
Memorabilia originating from the personal collection of Favre’s college and NFL careers will serve as the flagship collection for the Super Bowl LI Live Auction with portions of proceeds benefiting multiple philanthropic endeavors.
Favre Collection highlights:
▪ 1996 Brett Favre Jim Thorpe Most Valuable Player Award (Estimated $100,000-$200,000)
▪ 2006 Brett Favre Green Bay Packers game worn complete uniform (Est. $25,000-$50,000)
▪ 1996 Brett Favre Player of the Year MVP Award (Est. $30,000-$50,000)
▪ 1995 Brett Favre Offensive Player of the Year Award (Est. $10,000-$20,000)
▪ 1996 Brett Favre Green Bay Packers game worn jersey (Est. $15,000-$25,000)
▪ Super Bowl XXXI Brett Favre Presentational Game Ball (Est. $20,000- $40,000)
▪ 1995 Bret Favre Sporting News Player of the Year Award by Tiffany & Co. (Est. $10,000-$20,000)
▪ Brett Favre autographed Super Bowl XXXI Professional Model back up helmet (Est. $20,000-$40,000)
▪ Brett Favre autographed game worn Green Bay Packers cleats c.1996 (Est. $7,500-$10,000)
The numbers game
1 Times the Cowboys have been shutout in 60 NFL playoff games. It was a 20-0 victory by the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 4, 1986. The Rams won despite a 6-for-22 effort with 50 yards passing from quarterback Dieter Brock. Eric Dickerson was the offense, running 34 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns, including one of 55 yards.
3 Green Bay Packers voted to the Pro Bowl. They were quarterback Aaron Rodgers, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and guard T.J. Lang.
5 Dallas Cowboys voted to the Pro Bowl. They were quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, center Travis Frederick, tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin.
7 Games in 60 playoff outings the Cowboys did not turn the ball over.
8 Cowboys postseason games against the Los Angeles Rams, more than any other Dallas playoff opponent.
9 Times in 60 playoff games the Cowboys forced five or more turnovers.
32 Times Dallas has qualified for the postseason, tied with the Packers and New York Giants for the most in league history.
100.3 Aaron Rodgers’ career postseason passer rating. He’s one of four quarterbacks in NFL history, with a minimum of 150 attempts, with a 100-plus rating.
Playoff schedule
WILD CARD ROUND
AFC Texans 27, Raiders 14
AFC Steelers 30, Dolphins 12
NFC Seahawks 26, Lions 6
NFC Packers 38, Giants 13
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 14
NFC Seahawks (10-5-1) at Falcons (11-5), 3:35 p.m., KDFW/4
AFC Texans (9-7) at Patriots (14-2), 7:15 p.m., KTVT/11
Sunday, Jan. 15
AFC Steelers (11-5) at Chiefs (12-4), 12:05 p.m., KXAS/5
NFC Packers (11-6) at Cowboys (13-3), 3:40 p.m., KDFW/4
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Jan. 22 NFC, 2:05 p.m., KDFW/4; AFC, 5:40 p.m., KTVT/11
SUPER BOWL
Feb. 5 at Houston, conference winners,
5:30 p.m., KDFW/4
