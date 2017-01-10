Refreshed Cowboys ready to get back to work

There is no truth to the rumor that the air was cleaner and fresher as the Dallas Cowboys returned to their headquarters at the Star in advance of Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
Yes, the Cowboys feel good about being in the playoffs. And yes, they came in with a little bounce in their step.
But they also brought back from the bye week a steely resolve of trying to finish what they started.
“It was great,” receiver Cole Beasley said. “We took a few days off to refresh. It was good physically. But it was good mentally. Guys had enough time to get away. Now it’s time to get back to work.”
The mantra is still “one day at a time, one practice at time”, along with coach Jason Garrett’s favorite “be great today”.
Most important, the Cowboys remain loose and having fun as they have been all season.
“Everything is different, even the air is different,” cornerback Brandon Carr joked. “I don’t know what Jerry Jones did around here. But it’s different.”
“Its playoff time for us,” Carr continued on a more serious note. “We are still loose. But we are focused as usual. We are going to lock in and try to win the day.”
