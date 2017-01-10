Odds are good that Jerry Jones will get lots of screen time at game

Tired of looking at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on TV?
There’s more to come.
The Cowboys are hosting the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
If you’re looking to bet on a sure thing, then Jerry Jones is your man.
The oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com list Jerry Jones (1 to 3) as the owner you’ll see on-screen the most.
The oddsmakers are also confident that injured Houston Texans star J.J. Watt (3/5) will get more screen time than hobbled New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (5/3).
On the field, Vic Beasley Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons (4/1) is favored to record the most sacks and Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys is favored to be the leading rusher (2/1), but the odds are long (10/1) that he celebrates a touchdown by jumping into the Salvation Army kettle. Steven Hauschka (3/1) is the most likely of the eight kickers to miss a game-winning field goal while Dan Bailey of the Cowboys (9/1) is the most reliable.
The oddsmakers are also offering 4/1 odds that all four home teams (New England, Dallas, Kansas City and Atlanta) will win this weekend. On the opposite end, oddsmakers are offering 200/1 odds that all four road teams (Houston, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, and Seattle) survive and advance.
The Patriots are favored (9/5) to reach the Super Bowl with a Patriots-Cowboys matchup (18/5) the most likely.
The numbers game
7 Players who scored at least 10 rushing touchdowns this season. They were New England’s LeGarrette Blount (18), Arizona’s David Johnson (16), Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (15), Buffalo’s LeSean McCoy (13), Oakland’s Latavius Murray (12), Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman (11) and San Diego’s Melvin Gordon (10).
63 The length in yards of the only Cowboys punt return for a touchdown in the playoffs. Golden Richards returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown against Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game on Dec. 30, 1973. Minnesota won 27-10.
1,994 Scrimmage yards by Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott (1,631 rushing, 363 receiving) this season. It was the third-highest total by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999).
Fan friendly
The Cowboys and Fans United will host a postseason kickoff event at The Star in Frisco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Cowboys fans of all ages are invited to enjoy family-friendly activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley sign autographs inside the newly opened retail store.
There will be giveaways every 30 minutes for autographed footballs, jerseys and even playoff tickets. Fans will be able to purchase their favorite apparel at Fans United to show their support for the Cowboys throughout the playoffs.
The day will be free of charge.
Those in attendance can also purchase tickets for a tour of The Star, pending availability, as well as memberships for Cowboys Fit, the Dallas Cowboys new world-class fitness center at The Star.
Playoff schedule
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 14
NFC — Seahawks (10-5-1) at Falcons (11-5), 3:35 p.m., KDFW/4
AFC — Texans (9-7) at Patriots (14-2), 7:15 p.m., KTVT/11
Sunday, Jan. 15
AFC — Steelers (11-5) at Chiefs (12-4), 12:05 p.m., KXAS/5
NFC — Packers (10-6) at Cowboys (13-3), 3:40 p.m., KDFW/4
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Jan. 22 NFC, 2:05 p.m., KDFW/4; AFC, 5:40 p.m., KTVT/11
SUPER BOWL
Feb. 5 at Houston, conference winners, 5:30 p.m., KDFW/4
