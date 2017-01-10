Jerry Jones still haunted by 2007 Giants loss, wants to avoid repeat

Friday marks the nine-year anniversary of the Cowboys’ 2007 loss to the New York Giants in the divisional round. It is a game that still haunts Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys blew their best chance for a Super Bowl victory since the 1990s in a 21-17 loss. The Giants went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Cowboys have home-field advantage this year for the first time since that ’07 season. The Giants, though, lost to the Packers in Green Bay this time, so the Packers are coming to town in the divisional round.
“We all look at things from many perspectives really but look at what we missed when we didn’t take advantage of our opportunity in ’07,” Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “I look at it from the standpoint of the years and I would -- I need that excuse I guess -- but I look at it from the years and say, Look, we’ve had three or four opportunities with teams that could really advance in the playoffs. ’07 was certainly one of them with the same situation we’re in right now – home field, bye, all of that – and we didn’t do it. And boy, have we paid the price. Our reputation, so many things haven’t happened because we didn’t get the job done that day. I’m thinking, boy to have the resolve and to think back through, I think I’ve watched that game on an analytical basis, I bet I’ve watched it 15 times since 2007. That Giant game. That stuff lasts with you.”
Comments