Jerry Jones still haunted by 2007 Giants loss, wants to avoid repeat

2:40 Protest against 10 day suspension of officer in viral arrest video Pause

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

3:28 President Obama's way with words

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks