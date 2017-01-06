Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott earn a spot in the Hall of Fame

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No, not their busts.
The rookies have their jerseys displayed in Canton, Ohio, along with a football used by Prescott in the final regular-season game.
The football represents the 104.9 passer rating Prescott had, breaking the rookie record previously held by Robert Griffin III (102.4 in 2012).
Prescott set numerous rookie records: His 13 victories tied Ben Roethlisberger (2004); his 0.9 interception percentage was the lowest ever; he had 11 games with a 100-plus passer rating; he had 176 pass attempts without an interception to begin the season, surpassing Tom Brady (162) for the most pass attempts without a pick to start a career.
“There is no question he’s surprised everybody,” Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson said Friday. “To say you’re going to win 13 games with a rookie quarterback? To say he’s going to be the third-highest-rated quarterback in the NFL in passer rating behind [Tom] Brady and Matt Ryan? The stuff that he has done is unprecedented.”
Elliott earned All-Pro honors Friday and is an MVP candidate after leading the league in rushing with 1,631 yards.
