Tony Romo misses practice with illness; Claiborne, Lawrence return

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo missed Thursday’s practice because of illness.
Cornerback Morris Claiborne and offensive guard La’el Collins rejoined their teammates. Claiborne missed the past nine games with a groin injury, while Collins missed 13 games with a right big toe injury.
Claiborne was doing individual work, and Collins walked out after practice started to do at least some work on the side.
Defensive ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder/hamstring) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle) were dressed for practice. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Terrell McClain (ankle) worked on the side with the athletic training staff.
Linebacker Justin Durant (elbow) was dressed but had no helmet and watched from the side at the portion of practice open to the media.
Comments