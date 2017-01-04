Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is behind the Dallas Cowboys “all the way’’

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is excited that the Dallas Cowboys are just three wins away from winning this year’s Super Bowl.
"We’re behind them all the way,’’ Carlisle said. "I’ve followed their team with great interest for eight-and-a-half years, and I wish them the very best.’’
Sometime after becoming the Mavs’ coach in 2008, Carlisle became friends with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. And Carlisle knows the intricate details on how to win a world title since he led the Mavs to one in 2011.
"You head into the playoffs in any sport, its very challenging,’’ Carlisle said. "But it’s very exciting, so (the Cowboys) have a great chance."
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments