Source: NFL will rule on Randy Gregory before Cowboys playoff game

FRISCO The NFL will rule on defensive end Randy Gregory's appeal of a missed drug test in the next seven to 10 days, according to a source.
A decision will be made before the Dallas Cowboys suit up for the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 15, the source said.
Gregory was back with the Cowboys Wednesday after flying to New York on Tuesday to appeal the missed test that has him in the cross hairs of a year-long suspension.
He said he doesn't know what the NFL will decide.
Gregory was suspended for the first 14 games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
The latest issue came up while he was serving the suspension.
He played in the final two regular-season games, recording his first career sack in the season final against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments