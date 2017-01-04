Cowboys end DeMarcus Lawrence might need off-season back surgery

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence acknowledges that he might need surgery in the off-season to repair his ailing back.
If so, it would be the second consecutive off-season that Lawrence has had to undergo back surgery.
"Whatever we have to do, you just don't know yet," Lawrence said. "You have to go back and look at the X-rays, MRIs and see what's going on."
Whatever it is. Whatever it's going to be. It's going to have wait until after the playoffs.
After missing the final three games of the regular season to manage the lingering back injury, Lawrence said he will be good to go when the Cowboys open the playoffs on Jan. 15 after this weekend's bye.
"It's time roll now," Lawrence said. "These times and these moments, you can't worry about your body. You have to go out there and play for your brothers and get the job done. That's what I got to do."
Lawrence said the plan this week is do a little more in practice and get moving again, possibly participate in some individual drills.
The main thing is to keep the inflammation down so he won't aggravate the injury. But he said the time off helped.
"I feel a while lot better, 10 times better than I was," Lawrence said. "Everything calmed down a lot."
Lawrence recorded just one sack this season after missing four games under NFL suspension and dealing with the lingering back issue. He led the Cowboys with eight sacks in 2015.
