Cowboys hoping to sign G Jonathan Cooper for depth now, next year

The Dallas Cowboys worked out free agent guard Jonathan Cooper and are considering adding him to the roster as insurance for now and next season.
Cooper, a former 2013 first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, was released last week by the Cleveland Browns.
He was traded by the Cardinals to the New England Patriots in the off season before being released in October and joining the Browns.
Cooper has 14 career starts and would be insurance option for the Cowboys in the playoffs because of injury concerns with Ron Leary (back) and La’el Collins, who is expected to be recalled from injury reserve after missing the last 13 games of the season because of toe surgery.
Leary, who replaced Collins in the starting lineup but sat out the season final because of the back, should be ready to go for the playoffs.
Cooper is also potentially experienced depth for next season when Collins returns to the starting lineup and Leary is expected to depart via free agency.
