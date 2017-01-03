Could Randy Gregory play in playoffs after agent switch?

Could Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory play in the playoffs because of a technicality?
That could happen after Gregory was terminated by his agent, Deryk Gilmore, last week based on a disagreement on how they were going to go forward.
Gregory, who missed the first 14 games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, was scheduled to have an appeals hearing on Tuesday regarding another violation of the substance-abuse policy that put him in the cross hairs of a year-long suspension.
If he lost the appeal, Gregory would have been suspended immediately and unavailable for the playoffs.
But the question now is due process for Gregory, and it seems unlikely he could face a hearing without representation. And even when he does obtain new representation, time would be needed to review the case and file an appeal.
The end result could potentially keep Gregory active and on the field as the Cowboys prepare for the divisional playoffs next Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on Gregory’s agent switch and how that would affect the appeal with the NFL on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.
But Jones wasn’t shy about acknowledging the importance of having Gregory on field for the playoffs, especially after watching him perform in the final two games of the regular season.
“He adds a certainly element to your rush and pressure out there that we could use,” Jones said. “He’s very explosive. He had natural bend. He has excellent first-step quickness and he has a knack for chasing the ball.”
