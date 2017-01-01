Cowboys Corner

Cowboys will play divisional-round game on Sunday, Jan. 15

By Charean Williams

The Cowboys will host an NFC divisional playoff at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:40 p.m. The league announced the wild-card schedule and the days and times of the divisional games after the Sunday night game.

The Cowboys will play one of three teams they have already played this season — the Giants, Lions or Packers. The Cowboys lost to the Giants 20-19 at AT&T Stadium in the season opener and 10-7 on Dec. 11 at the Meadowlands. Dallas beat the Packers 30-16 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16 and topped the Lions 42-21 at home on Dec. 26.

In the NFC wild-card round this weekend, the Lions will play at Seattle on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and the Giants will play the Packers on Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

The Cowboys will play the lowest remaining seed from the wild-card games. If No. 6 Detroit beats No. 3 Seattle, the Cowboys will play Detroit. If Seattle wins, Dallas will play the winner between No. 4 Green Bay and the No. 5 Giants.

 

“I probably won’t even watch to be honest,” Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley said. “I’ll probably just get away from it and find out when I come in. Other than that, it doesn’t really matter you just have to get prepared for whoever comes up.”

The Cowboys are 2-0 all time at AT&T Stadium in the playoffs, having beaten the Eagles 34-14 in the wild-card round in 2009 and 24-20 in the wild-card round in 2014.

The last time the Cowboys had home-field advantage throughout the postseason, in 2007, they lost to the Giants 21-17 in a divisional-round game at Texas Stadium.

Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on finale

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams break down the Cowboys regular-season finale loss at Philadelphia. Video by Drew Davison.

Video by Drew Davison.

Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel reports from the Cowboys' regular season finale loss in Philadelphia where Tony Romo finally played (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

Video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram.

Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo felt good about his performance on Sunday. Video by Clarence Hill Jr.

Video by Clarence Hill Jr.

Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

