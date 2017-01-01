Tony Romo returns to game action, throws touchdown pass

Quarterback Tony Romo got his first regular-season action in more than a year when he entered the game against Philadelphia with 13 minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Romo promptly guided the Cowboys on an 81-yard scoring drive, capped by Romo’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams.
Dak Prescott started along with veteran running back Darren McFadden. Ezekiel Elliott did not start.
Romo has not played since the Thanksgiving game on Nov. 26, 2015, against Carolina, when he fractured his left collarbone a second time last season. The injury came in Romo's second game back from a broken collarbone he suffered in Week 2 that kept him out of seven games.
He broke a bone in his back during a preseason game at Seattle this season on Aug. 25.
Prescott took over and has guided the Cowboys to the playoffs while earning Pro Bowl honors.
