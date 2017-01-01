Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Tony Romo is excited to play

PHILADELPHIA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed prior to kickoff that quarterback Tony Romo will play in Sunday's season final against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rookie sensation Dak Prescott will start but Romo will get live reps with the first team, per Jones.
It will be Romo's first action since Thanksgiving 2015 and perhaps is final regular season game with the Cowboys.
It's likely that Romo is traded or released in the off season for salary cap reasons and his desire to not finish his career as a backup.
"He's excited and that excites me," Jones said. "I think it will be good for our fans. He has been outstanding in practice it will be good to see him carry it to the field."
The Cowboys want to see Romo get some reps so he can be as ready as possible if needed to replace Prescott in the playoffs.
But the Cowboys will be careful with Romo,36, who missed the first nine games of the season with a broken bone in his back and twice fractured his collarbone in 2015.
