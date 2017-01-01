Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Tony Romo is excited to play

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:41 Who inspires TCU's Kenny Hill to always work for his job

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:19 Ezekiel Elliott focused on wins, not records

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets