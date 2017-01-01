Cowboys’ 2017 schedule is heavy with West Coast teams

The Cowboys’ 2017 list of opponents is almost set. The final opponent depends on who wins the Green Bay-Detroit game Sunday night.
Besides their division opponents, the Cowboys will host Kansas City, San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle at AT&T Stadium as well as the winner of the NFC North.
The Cowboys will travel to Denver, Oakland, Arizona, San Francisco and Atlanta as well as to their division opponents.
Some teams, when they have two West Coast games in a season, request the league schedule them back-to-back. Thus, if the Cowboys did that, they would play at Oakland and at San Francisco in a two-week span, allowing them to remain on the West Coast for a week in between games.
The league will announce dates and times in April.
