Eagles LB Jordan Hicks’ hit began Tony Romo’s spate of injuries

Jordan Hicks didn’t mean to injure Tony Romo. But the former University of Texas star might never live down his hit, the first that sidelined the Cowboys quarterback last season.
“My answer is the same all the time: It’s completely unfortunate the way it happened,” Hicks said in a phone interview. “I think Tony’s an awesome player. I remember studying him and watching his film. He is a phenomenal player, and hopefully he gets healthy and contributes.”
Hicks’ hit on Romo didn’t look as bad as it turned out to be. In a Week 2 game last season, the Eagles sent the linebacker on a blitz. Hicks sacked Romo, unintentionally driving Romo’s left shoulder into the natural turf. All of Hicks’ 236 pounds landed on top of Romo.
Romo fractured his left collarbone on the play. Later in the season, the quarterback re-fractured the bone on a hit by Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis. Romo then broke a bone in his back during the preseason on a hit by Seattle defensive end Cliff Avril. Romo has not played since, though he could return to the field Sunday against the Eagles in relief of Dak Prescott.
Since Hicks’ hit on Romo, the Cowboys quarterback has taken only 120 snaps, including 16 in the preseason.
Hicks said he has not apologized to Romo only because he doesn’t know how to reach the quarterback.
“It’s been one of those things I get questioned about, but I’ve never talked to him about it,” Hicks said. “It was unfortunate he got hurt.”
Hicks’ fiancé, Ivana Rodriguez, was born and reared in Austin. So every time Hicks returns to Austin, someone reminds him of the play.
“Her entire family are Cowboys fans, and I know a bunch of Cowboys fans in Austin who are diehards,” Hicks said. “So yeah, I get it quite a bit. I hear it.”
Hicks, in his second NFL season, has 89 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and a fumble recovery this season.
