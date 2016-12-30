NFL fines Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown for hit on Lions kicker

The league fined Anthony Brown $9,115 for roughing the kicker, according to a source. The Cowboys rookie cornerback hit Lions kicker Matt Prater on the extra point following the Lions’ first touchdown in the first quarter Monday night.
Officials penalized the Cowboys 15 yards, and the Lions kicked off from the 50.
Brown, a sixth-round draft pick, makes $26,470 a week in base salary.
Brown has turned into a surprise addition, playing in all 16 games and starting eight. He has played 632 defensive snaps, or 62.9 percent, with his 56 tackles ranking sixth on the team. Brown also has seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.
He suffered a concussion after only nine defensive snaps and three special teams snaps against the Lions. He returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, and the Cowboys list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
