Inactives known as Cowboys list seven players out for season finale

There shouldn’t be any drama when it comes to who is and isn’t available for the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Philadelphia.
The Cowboys have listed seven players as out, leaving them with the necessary 46 for game day. All three quarterbacks – Dak Prescott, Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez – should be active, as well as all four running backs – Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett never tipped his hand throughout the week on how he would disperse playing time in a regular-season finale that has no playoff implications for either team. The Cowboys are 13-2 and have already secured the top-seed in the NFC.
The Cowboys enter the game with a depleted defensive line, though. Four regulars are also listed as out, including defensive ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and tackles Terrell McClain (ankle) and Cedric Thornton (ankle).
The defense will also be without linebacker Justin Durant (elbow) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin).
Offensively, left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) has been ruled out. That means Emmett Cleary, who has never started an NFL game, is expected to get the start at left tackle. Cleary played 15 snaps in Monday night’s game against Detroit after Smith aggravated his right knee injury in the second half.
“He’s done a good job. He’s worked very hard since he’s been here,” Garrett said of Cleary. “He got some snaps in the game the other night. I thought he handled himself well. Works very hard. He’s a professional. We feel like he’s gotten better since he’s been here. The practice work, he’s benefitted from that, and he’s had a good couple of days for us.”
Six players are listed as questionable but should be available for the game. Those include linebacker Sean Lee (knee), cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion), defensive ends Jack Crawford (foot) and Randy Gregory (abdomen), left guard Ron Leary (back) and McFadden (illness).
