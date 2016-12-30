DT Richard Ash says landing with Cowboys ‘a great Christmas present’

Defensive tackle Richard Ash thought about purchasing a flight to the Dallas—Fort Worth area after the Jacksonville Jaguars season ended to watch his alma mater, Western Michigan, take on Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.
Good thing he never bought a flight.
The Dallas Cowboys signed Ash off the Jaguars’ practice squad Tuesday, and he’ll be active for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. And, with players getting Monday off, Ash shouldn’t have any issue getting to see his Broncos in person.
More than anything, though, Ash is happy to join a playoff-bound team.
“To actually be here and have a chance to play in the Super Bowl? I don’t think I can beat that, so it’s a real honor,” Ash said. “It’s a great Christmas present and New Year’s resolution. I’m going to miss those guys [in Jacksonville], but it’s a business at the end of the day.”
Ash was active for one game this season with the Jaguars, registering a solo tackle and three assists in an Oct. 27 game at Tennessee. He also was active in one game for the Jaguars in 2015.
Ash, who is 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, helps the Cowboys address their needs with a depleted defensive line. He took the roster spot of Ryan Davis, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Plus, the Cowboys will also be without defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence (back), Terrell McClain (ankle), Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring) and Cedric Thornton (ankle) for Sunday’s regular-season finale.
“It’s good to have him here,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said of Ash. “He’s a nice, thick guy and he’s got some movement to him. A very serious, conscientious guy – that’s what I like. Wants to work.”
Ash feels he has adjusted nicely to Marinelli’s Tampa 2 scheme in a short time, as he was in a similar system with the Jaguars.
“The thing I like is they don’t have as many plays as I thought they would have,” Ash said. “Coach just wants you to play fast, so it’s great for me.”
