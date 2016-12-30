Cowboys promote OL Ryan Seymour from the practice squad

The Cowboys have promoted offensive lineman Ryan Seymour from the practice squad. With left tackle Tyron Smith ruled out and left guard Ron Leary questionable, Seymour will play against the Eagles.
They will make the move official Saturday after waiving receiver Vince Mayle earlier this week.
“I’m ready to play center, guard and maybe even some right tackle,” Seymour said. “We’ve got a few guys banged up, so we just want to be cautious as far as how many reps these guys are getting this week. But we’re still taking the game very serious.”
Seymour, 26, could not contain his excitement at getting an opportunity to play.
“Very, very blessed and excited,” Seymour said. “I would like to help this team as much as I can. The past few months it’s been on the practice squad and that’s been fun, just trying to help the team as much as I can. But now I’m excited to hopefully get out there this weekend and hopefully perform well.”
Seymour, 26, has bounced around the league since the Seahawks made him a seventh-round pick in 2013. The Cowboys are his seventh stop.
He has played only 169 snaps, all with the Browns in 2014. He started three games and played in eight others that season.
The Cowboys signed Seymour to the practice squad on Oct. 11.
“I think it falls under the ‘just know your role and do your job to the best of your ability,’” Seymour said of his time on the Cowboys’ practice squad. “I like to look at it that I’m helping this team get better.”
Seymour’s stay on the active roster likely turns into a short one. The Cowboys expect to place left guard La’el Collins back on the active roster from injured reserve for the playoffs. Collins played in the first three games before injuring his right big toe, which eventually required surgery.
