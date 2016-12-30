Cowboys won’t reveal Tony Romo plan, adding drama to final game

What is a Dallas Cowboys game without a little drama?
While Sunday’s season final against the Philadelphia Eagles is meaningless in terms of postseason implications, the Cowboys (13-2) have spiced up the intrigue with the possibility of former starter Tony Romo getting his first reps of the season.
Per an ESPN report, Romo will play against the Eagles and get live reps for the first time since Thanksgiving 2015.
It makes sense for the Cowboys to get Romo as ready as possible in case he’s called into action due to an injury to starter Dak Prescott in the playoffs.
However, the Cowboys are refusing to confirm whether Romo will play.
Coach Jason Garrett said the team has yet to make any determinations on playing time for Sunday’s game.
It’s readily assumed that Prescott will start before giving way to Romo and/or third quarterback Mark Sanchez.
All three will be active for the game.
Owner Jerry Jones was even more calculating and elusive on the subject of Romo playing against the Eagles.
“I haven’t heard that report,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “And I sure wouldn’t be inclined to say whether he plays or not. We will save that for the game.”
Jones says he was going to stay coy on the matter because the meaningless game was a competitive one that the Cowboys want to win.
“Again, I’m not going to tell you if he’s going to play or not,” Jones responded tersely when pressed about Romo playing on Sunday.
Garrett acknowledged the ultra competitive Romo does want to play in the game and get some reps.
“Absolutely,’’ Garrett confirmed. “He’s a great competitor. He loves to play football.”
Again, Romo hasn’t played since Thanksgiving 2015 when he suffered the second of two fractured collarbones last season.
He suffered a broken bone in his back in the third preseason game, sidelining him for the first nine games of the season.
During that time, Prescott led the Cowboys to an 8-1 start to the season and was named the permanent starter over Romo.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
