Dak Prescott continues M&M hijinks with Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott interrupted Dak Prescott’s press conference last week, hunting for M&M’s in Prescott’s locker as the quarterback talked. Prescott returned the favor by throwing candy at Elliott during Elliott’s press conference.
“I hate Snickers,” Elliott yelled at him.
This week, Elliott shot straw wrappers and then spit balls at Prescott.
Prescott got Elliott back by filling Elliott’s helmet and locker with peanut M&M’s.
Elliott revealed that in a video he posted on Twitter, jokingly saying, “I hate him.”
“He’s fun,” Prescott said of Elliott on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s the class clown. He’s fun. But when it’s time to lock in, get in that film room, get out on the field, he definitely does that better than anyone.”
A marketing deal with M&M’s could be coming for Elliott, though Prescott declares he is not an “M&M’s guy.”
@dak ITS A WAR NOW pic.twitter.com/iZE5oN29e3— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 29, 2016
@dak pic.twitter.com/OcksfZzyWY— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 29, 2016
