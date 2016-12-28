Tackle Tyron Smith all but guarantees he will be ready for playoffs

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has always been a man of few words.
So he wasn’t effusive in discussing the sprained right knee he suffered Monday against the Detroit Lions and that will keep him out Sunday’s season final against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle said the injury is not serious and all but guaranteed that he will be on the field protecting quarterback Dak Prescott’s blindside when the playoffs begin in roughly two and half weeks.
The Cowboys have a bye the first weekend of the playoffs and don’t have a game until the weekend of Jan. 14.
Smith suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament against the Lions. He said he did not have any problems with the knee before the game and the injury occurred Monday night.
Reserve tackle Emmett Cleary will likely start at left tackle in place of Smith against the Eagles.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments