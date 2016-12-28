Prescott will try to avoid taking unnecessary hits against Eagles

While the Dallas Cowboys are refusing to do everything in their power to keep quarterback Dak Prescott out of harms way in Sunday’s meaningless season final against the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie sensation plans to play hard, but play smart so he can avoid injury heading into the playoffs.
Prescott is expected to start like he has in the previous 15 games in leading the Cowboys to a league-best tying 13-2 record.
The Cowboys could replace him at some point with either backup Tony Romo or third stringer Mark Sanchez. The latter is most likely.
However, the Cowboys have not yet indicated to Prescott that his snaps will be reduced.
Prescott wants to play and hopefully secure the 14th win of the season, setting a new NFL rookie quarterback record and new Cowboys team record for wins in a season.
When he is on the field, he is going to play to win.
But Prescott acknowledged he will be mindful about taking unnecessary hits, especially when he is scrambling out of the pocket.
He acknowledged taking too many in last Monday’s 42-21 victory against the Detroit Lions.
“If they give me lanes to run, I’m going to do that,” Prescott said. “I'm not going to take some meaningless hits as I took the last game. I will throw the ball away and slide. I guess I can do that better.
“I took some unnecessary hits. There were situations I could have run out of bounds or thrown the ball away…things that I have done all year that I didn't do last game.”
