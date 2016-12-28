Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne readying for playoffs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne expects to play in the playoffs next month.
Claiborne has been sidelined with an avulsion fracture – where a piece of bone tore off his pelvis – sustained in the Oct. 30 game against Philadelphia and will miss his ninth consecutive game on Sunday in Philadelphia.
But Claiborne is making progress and feels good about returning for the playoffs.
“That’s my goal,” Claiborne said. “That’s what I’m getting myself ready for right now.”
The Cowboys will host a divisional round playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15. At the time of his injury, Claiborne was expected to miss six to 10 weeks and the divisional round date falls on the 11-week mark.
Claiborne doesn’t feel he needs regular-season snaps again to get ready for what would be his postseason debut.
“I just feel like I’ll be all right, I can’t tell you why,” Claiborne said. “I just got that feeling I’ll be OK.”
Claiborne has gone through strenuous workouts the past couple of weeks, and felt sore after one a couple weeks ago. But he is back to doing things at full speed and expects to be good to go when the playoffs roll around.
Claiborne said there is no plan for him to get another MRI at this point as he is “feeling good.”
Claiborne flashed the potential that made him a first-round pick coming out of LSU early in the season.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field,” Claiborne said.
