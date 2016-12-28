Cowboys Corner

December 28, 2016 2:43 PM

Cowboys bolster line by signing David Ash off Jaguars practice squad

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their depleted defensive line on Wednesday by signing tackle David Ash off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Ash has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL, but should be active for the Cowboys for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ash went undrafted in 2015 out of Western Michigan. He started his college career at Michigan.

Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams discuss the Cowboys regular season finale at Philadelphia. (Video by Drew Davison)

ddavison@star-telegram.com
 

Ash takes the spot of defensive end Ryan Davis, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Davis sustained the injury during Monday night's game against Detroit.

The Cowboys could also be without defensive ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back), as well as tackles Terrell McClain (ankle) and Cedric Thornton (ankle) for the season finale at Philadelphia on Sunday. All four of them didn't practice Wednesday.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ezekiel Elliott gets Cowboys offensive linemen big gifts for Christmas

View more video

Sports Videos