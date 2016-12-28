Cowboys bolster line by signing David Ash off Jaguars practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their depleted defensive line on Wednesday by signing tackle David Ash off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.
Ash has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL, but should be active for the Cowboys for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ash went undrafted in 2015 out of Western Michigan. He started his college career at Michigan.
Ash takes the spot of defensive end Ryan Davis, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Davis sustained the injury during Monday night's game against Detroit.
The Cowboys could also be without defensive ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back), as well as tackles Terrell McClain (ankle) and Cedric Thornton (ankle) for the season finale at Philadelphia on Sunday. All four of them didn't practice Wednesday.
