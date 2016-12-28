Cowboys bolster line by signing David Ash off Jaguars practice squad

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

3:49 How Jim Harbaugh fires up a Texas high school football team

0:43 Gary Patterson has a sobering stat for TCU

2:20 Highlights of Day 1 Moritz Holiday Classic quarterfinals

0:26 Does Dak want to sit out next week's game? Listen to his answer

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:37 Frogs LB: 'This is what TCU practices are supposed to look like'

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas