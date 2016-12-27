Knee injury expected to sideline LT Tyron Smith in season finale

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is not expected to play in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Philadelphia, coach Jason Garrett said on Tuesday.
“Tyron hurt his knee and it looks like he’s going to be out, but it doesn’t look like it’s a severe injury at this point,” Garrett said.
Smith exited in the second half after aggravating his right knee injury and didn’t return. As Garrett alluded to, Smith is expected to be ready to go for the playoffs.
This will be the third game that Smith has missed. He missed two early season games with a bulging disc in his back, and has been managing back and knee injuries much of the season.
Smith didn’t practice all week going into Monday night’s game against Detroit, although said he was “all right” afterward.
Swing tackle Emmett Cleary replaced Smith, and played 15 snaps. Cleary held his own on the night and is a candidate to fill the void in the finale. The Cowboys could also look at other options at left tackle.
“We’ll just take it as the week goes on,” Garrett said. “Emmett went in for Tyron [Monday] and did a nice job. He’s been in that position for most of the year. Thought he handled himself well. But we’ll take [the left tackle] situation day by day.”
Garrett added that the Cowboys would figure out a swing tackle for game day during the week as well.
In other injury news, defensive tackle Terrell McClain is also not expected to play in the finale after sustaining an ankle injury on Monday.
McClain has been one of the better D-linemen for the Cowboys as the three-technique tackle, and the hope is that he’ll be ready for the postseason.
Defensive lineman Ryan Davis left with a knee injury, and his injury is more serious than Smith and McClain.
Finally, cornerback Anthony Brown appears to be “doing fine” after sustaining a concussion during Monday’s game.
