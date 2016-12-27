Cowboys-Lions produce best MNF ratings in more than two years

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a TV ratings juggernaut for the NFL.
The Cowboys and Detroit Lions game on Monday Night Football generated the highest ratings for ESPN in more than two years. The game earned a 10.7 overnight rating, according to Nielsen, which is the highest-rated regular-season MNF game since the Cowboys-Redskins had a 12.1 overnight rating on Oct. 27, 2014.
In a news release, ESPN stated that the game peaked from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a 12.5 metered market rating. The sports station expects to win the night in primetime across broadcast and cable.
In the Dallas—Fort Worth market, the game drew an 8.9 rating on ESPN and a 26.0 on WFAA-ABC for a combined 34.9 rating.
Monday night marked the end of a four-game stretch in which the Cowboys played in primetime and they produced double-digit ratings each time. The MNF game, in fact, proved to have the lowest TV numbers of all.
A Week 13 matchup at Minnesota on Thursday Night Football drew a 12.8 rating, according to Sports Media Watch. The Week 14 matchup at the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football drew a 14.9 rating, and a Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football drew a 13.6 rating.
