Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith says he’s ‘all right’ after early exit

0:26 Does Dak want to sit out next week's game? Listen to his answer Pause

0:54 Listen to Dez Bryant explain his touchdown pass to Jason Witten

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:28 Randy Gregory on the back and forth nature of his eligibility

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

0:49 Arlington Heights DB Darius Williams with the one-handed INT

0:42 Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen block out hunger at grocery challenge

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks