A’Shawn Robinson’s body slam on Elliott draws penalty

Monday’s 42-21 win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Detroit Lions was a not-so-warm welcome home for rookie defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, a Fort Worth Arlington Heights graduate. He recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss, and did not get a hit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as Dallas ran off three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to turn a 21-21 tie at halftime into a blowout.
In the third quarter, Robinson was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he picked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott up on a run up the middle and body-slammed him to the turf.
“He was being dirty all game,” Elliott said of Robinson. “I think he was a little salty from that Sugar Bowl win we got against him in New Orleans two years ago. It's whatever. Let him do what he wants to do.”
Elliott’s Ohio State Buckeyes beat Robinson’s Alabama Crimson Tide, 42-35, in the Sugar Bowl in 2015 to advance to the national title game, which Ohio State won as well. Elliott had 230 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Robinson and Alabama, and had 12 carries for 80 yards and two more touchdowns in their first NFL match-up.
Robinson downplayed the Cowboys’ second-half dominance, though.
“They’re alright,” Robinson said after the game. “They did some alright stuff that worked. Nothing special. They ain’t nothing special.”
