Cowboys Corner

December 27, 2016 12:26 AM

Jerry Jones: Tony Romo will play only if Dak Prescott is injured

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Charean Williams

cjwilliams@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Tony Romo didn’t play Monday, and he isn’t likely to play in Week 17 either. Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott will start against the Eagles, with Romo playing only if Prescott is injured.

Prescott, Jones said, needs reps more than Romo despite the fact that Romo hasn’t started a game in more than a year.

“We’re just not concerned about him having play time, but sure wouldn’t want him to get any time other than playing behind our first,” Jones said. “…Dak is gaining on it. That game out there tonight made Dak a better quarterback. He played very well. He really made some good decisions. You don’t want to mess up those reps.”

While Ezekiel Elliott took off his shoulder pads after the Cowboys gained a 42-21 edge early in the fourth quarter, Prescott stayed on the field despite random chants of, “We want Tony!” from the crowd of 92,885.

Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel recaps the Cowboys' 13th win of the season (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

tengel@star-telegram.com
 

“For him to have played like he played against Detroit, I think he’s a better quarterback,” Jones said. “At this stage, he’s just gaining on it. So you make a big case for him to play against Philadelphia to be a better quarterback for the playoffs.”

Romo has not played since Thanksgiving 2015 when he fractured his left collarbone for the second time last season. He played only four games in 2015 and has been injured in three of the past five games he has played, including the preseason.

He was inactive the first nine games this season with a compression fracture in his back. Romo, 36, has served as Prescott’s backup since, though he has yet to take a snap.

“We’ve got the book on Tony,” Jones said. “We’re seeing him work at practice, and that’s enough. …We have a real good feel. We have a very good feel for how he could do.”

Jones said the risk of playing Romo is not worth any potential reward.

“Romo, not to play him, we don’t feel like that any gain we’d get from him stepping out there and running a few plays or a series of plays or several plays would be worth the risk,” Jones said.

 

Listen to Dez Bryant explain his touchdown pass to Jason Witten

jchristopher@star-telegram.com
 

 

Randy Gregory on the back and forth nature of his eligibility

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Lions

View more video

Sports Videos