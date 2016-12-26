Bryant’s touchdown vaults him past Irvin in career TD catches

ARLINGTON Dez Bryant’s 25-yard touchdown reception in late in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions did more than tie the score, 21-21, with 2:10 left before halftime.
It was the seventh-year veteran’s 66th touchdown catch as a Cowboy, passing Michael Irvin for second all-time in team history. Bryant is now five-shy of Bob Hayes’ all-time Cowboy record of 71 career touchdown receptions. Both “Bullet Bob” and Irvin scored all their touchdowns in a Dallas Cowboy jersey, though Hayes played his last year in the NFL, the 1975 season, with the San Francisco 49ers.
It took Irvin 12 seasons, including injury-shortened years in 1989 and 1999, to get to 65 touchdown grabs, while Hayes’ career lasted 11 seasons, making Bryant easily the most prolific Cowboys’ wideout through the first seven seasons of a career.
The second-quarter touchdown against the Lions was Bryant’s team-leading seventh of the 2016 season. Cole Beasley came into the game leading the team in receiving yards (759), with Bryant second (726).
