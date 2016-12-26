Cowboys DE Randy Gregory active, set for first game action of 2016

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is back and will be expected to help a depleted defensive line.
As expected, Gregory is active for the first time of the season for Monday night’s game against Detroit. He served a 14-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He will see game action for the first time since last season’s regular-season finale.
Gregory has yet to record a sack in his career, but is viewed as the most talented pass rusher on the Cowboys’ roster. The team promoted him to the 53-man roster earlier Monday, waiving defensive lineman Zach Moore.
Gregory returned this week and coaches and teammates raved about his progress. He has put on weight and the hope is he’ll make an impact down the stretch.
The Cowboys will certainly look for a boost from Gregory. The D-line will be without defensive ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back), as well as defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle).
Other inactives include third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez; running back Alfred Morris; cornerback Morris Claiborne; and linebacker Justin Durant.
