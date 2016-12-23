Cowboys finally have home-field advantage at AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys finally have a winning record at AT&T Stadium. It took six victories this season, the longest consecutive winning streak at the stadium, to give them a 33-30 record in the regular season in Arlington.
The Cowboys are home Monday, where a win over the Lions would give the Cowboys their best regular-season record in the stadium’s eight-year history. They went 6-2 in 2009.
“We love playing in our stadium,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Friday. “We think it’s the best stadium in the world, and we have the best fans in the world. It’s incumbent upon us as players and coaches to go put a great product out there for our fans. We work very hard to do that each and every day. We feel like we have the greatest stadium and greatest fans the greatest environment to play in. It’s our job to get the job done and give them a reason to cheer. We’re certainly excited about the opportunity to play at home.”
The Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Thursday night secured home-field advantage for the Cowboys throughout the NFC playoffs.
“It means everything,” Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant said.
In fact, with the Super Bowl in Houston, the Cowboys will not have to leave the state of Texas in the postseason, however far they go.
The Cowboys are 2-0 at AT&T Stadium in the postseason. In the 2009 postseason, the Cowboys beat the Eagles 34-14 in a wild-card game, and in 2014, they topped the Lions 24-20 in the wild-card round.
“Well, it’s important. It’s important,” Garrett said. “Teams work very hard to get into a position that’s favorable for them in the playoffs whether that’s getting a bye in the first week or playing at home. There’s no question about that. But the only thing that matters is what we do now.”
The Giants are the only team to beat the Cowboys this season. New York won 20-19 in Arlington in the season opener.
