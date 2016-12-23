Dez Bryant calls touchdown catch vs. Lions in 2013 his best in NFL

Dez Bryant has made plenty of circus catches with 65 touchdown grabs in his NFL career, but nothing stands out more than his TD on Oct. 27, 2013 at Detroit.
Bryant made a spectacular one-handed catch, grabbing the ball with his left hand and securing it between his shoulder pad and helmet with Lions cornerback Darius Slay in tight coverage. Lions safety Glover Quin also was there in a hurry.
But Bryant maintained possession on a 2-yard TD completion from Tony Romo to pull the Cowboys to within one possession in the third quarter. The Cowboys ended up losing the game, 31-30, but that play still stands out to Bryant.
“As far as [best catch] in the league? Yeah,” Bryant said.
Bryant is hoping to add another one when the Cowboys play the Lions once again on Monday night at AT&T Stadium. But Bryant recalled his best catch ever.
It came during his high school days at Lufkin.
“I got a lot of great catches from college, high school and all that type of stuff. My best catch was when I was in high school,” Bryant said. “I was in the back of the end zone. The guy was like literally laying on me and it was like a bomb. He was literally laying on top of me and I just caught it like this with one hand. It was crazy.”
Was the defender guilty of pass interference?
“Hell yeah it was pass interference,” Bryant said.
Comments