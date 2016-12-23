Dak Prescott humbled to make Pro Bowl, still motivated by doubters

Rookie quarterback sensation Dak Prescott has had the perfect response to success and failure all season so why would it be any different now that he has been named to the Pro Bowl.
He credited his teammates, especially fellow Pro Bowlers in center Travis Frederick, guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith, for his success.
“It’s humbling,” Prescott said. “But I definitely wouldn’t be able to do it without this team. Obviously, those three guys up front who made pro bowl, I mean, Dez, all of my receivers, Cole playing at a high level this year, Zeke a Pro Bowl running back, I’ve obviously got great playmakers around me that allow me to have fun out there.”
Asked to reflect on his season to this point _ a season that has seen him go from a fourth-round project to the franchise quarterback of America’s team _ Prescott responded with two words.
“Hard work,” he said.
The hard work not only has him in the Pro Bowl but also has him as the second ranked passer in the NFL with 20 touchdowns, just four interceptions and a passer rating of 103.2.
Prescott has also been lauded by for how he has handled the scrutiny of being quarterback of America’s team.
“It’s part of it,” Prescott said. “You’ve got to play at a high level and if you don’t, then people are going to say something about it. It’s just part of it. I have high expectations and high standards for myself, so it doesn’t mean much about me.”
Prescott said he has handled the scrutiny by staying focused and using the criticism as motivation, as he’s done throughout his career, dating back to high school and in college at Mississippi State.
“I have been the guy who has been doubted his whole life,” Prescott said. “I wouldn’t play college football. I wouldn’t play in the SEC at quarterback. I would play tight end in the NFL. I have had scrutiny. So it really doesn’t bother me. It motivates me. It allows me to stay focused, lean on my teammates and go out there and have fun.”
