Dak Prescott humbled to make Pro Bowl, still motivated by doubters

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:19 Grinch steals gifts, but Arlington officers buy new ones

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:48 Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott & RB Elliott on their Pro Bowl selection