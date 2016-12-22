Ezekiel Elliott: NFL needs to loosen celebration rules

Ezekiel Elliott proposes the NFL loosen its rules, allowing for touchdowns to be respectfully celebrated.
“I think actually it’s kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate,” the rookie running back said. “I think it’s definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they’re not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it’s entertainment to the fans. I think they’re taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game.”
Elliott celebrated a 2-yard touchdown run with a leap into the oversized Salvation Army red kettle Sunday. Officials penalized him 15 yards, though he avoided a fine from the league.
“Honestly, I didn’t care how much trouble I got in,” Elliott said. “You knew it was going to come. I think the most heat came from Rich [Bisaccia], our special teams coordinator.”
Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell claimed a double standard in the league after the league announced in a tweet that it wouldn’t fine Elliott. Beckham and Bell insist the league would have fined them.
Elliott knows he can’t do it again.
“I think I had one get out jail free card. I used it already,” he said.
His move brought attention to the Salvation Army with increased donations, including $21,000 from Elliott himself.
“It was great,” Elliott said. “It’s great to see just the extra exposure. It’s great to see people pitch in to help such a great cause.”
Elliott said he was aware before he did it what his leap would do for the charity.
“I knew it was going to bring some attention, just us being the Cowboys and that being something nobody’s ever done,” Elliott said. “Just jumping in there donating myself was just kind of funny.”
Comments